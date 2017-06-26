Rev. Gerald Mexton Morgan

SENECA-Rev. Gerald Lexton Morgan, 90, of 156 Hunt Road passed away June 24, 2017 at AnMed Health. Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Hepsibah Baptist Church with burial to follow in Oconee Memorial Park with Full Military Honors and Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Hepsibah Baptist Church, 1304 Friendship Road, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

