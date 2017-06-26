Salem, SC — Rev. Leon Eddie Lusk, 70, husband of Helen Bearden Lusk, of 125 Stamp Creek Road, Salem, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Wednesday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home.

