Westminster, SC — Rev. Robert Lee Harden, 96, husband of the late Edith Moore Harden, of 661 Earles Grove Road, Westminster, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 31, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park with full Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Friday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Fund, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+