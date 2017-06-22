Seneca, SC — Rev. Timothy “Tim” Wayne Rankin, 54, of Seneca, South Carolina went home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, June 23, 2017, at Full Gospel Temple, with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM, Friday, prior to the service, at the church. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Bountyland Church of God, Attn: Youth Fund, 2041 Industrial Park Place, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the residence. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

