Revised agenda for Westminster meeting

There’s a revised agenda for a special Westminster meeting that starts at 5 o’clock today in the conference room of City Hall. The city council has invited the Westminster Economic Development Commission to be guests for a presentation by the Oconee Economic Alliance. Special emphasis is to be placed on what the county’s economic development efforts can do for Westminster. At 6 o’clock the council will take up budget and other financial matters and discuss an application to join the state’s group health benefits plan.

