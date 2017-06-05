Ribbon cut for Walhalla Senior Center

What used to be school maintenance space and classrooms for home economics are now the places to go for senior citizens in Walhalla and the northern part of Oconee County. State Senator Thomas Alexander cut a ribbon this morning for the opening of the facility in part of the former Walhalla Middle School on Razorback Lane. There isn’t much physical fitness equipment there as yet, nor is the facility ready to serve meals to seniors. But Doug Wright sees those features and more on the way. Wright is the executive director of Seniors Solutions in Oconee and Anderson. And it is hope that the Walhalla center will gain popularity along the lines of the one in Seneca. State Representative Bill Whitmire is a supporter of senior services. He told the ribbon-cutting crowd that, eventually, he would like to see similar senior facilities in Salem and Westminster.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+