Richard Blackwell savors the success

The economic development director for Oconee savors recent success of the county’s efforts to bring in new jobs and maintain existing ones. Production has started slowly at the county’s newest manufacturing operation, but Richard Blackwell predicts Baxter Enterprises will soon pick up the pace. So far, two employees are on the job at the first building inside the Information and Technology Park. But as many as 90 workers are to be hired, starting in May. Blackwell told the board of the Economic Alliance about the products that are being made there, including a part that goes inside BMW cars.

