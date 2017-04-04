Seneca, SC — Richard “Ricky” Carl Cox, 57, husband of Pamela Cox, of 543 Singing Pines Road, Seneca, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home of his mother, 136 Chelsea Drive, West Union, SC 29696.

