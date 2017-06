Central – Kenneth Richie Blakely, II, 51, of 289 Heads Lake Road, passed away at his residence. Per Richie’s request, no formal services will be held. The family is at the home of his parents, Kenneth and Barbara Blakely of the Earle’s Grove Baptist Community. Memorials in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+