Road paving is scheduled during the next week in the Townville area of I-85. The contractor, Ashmore Brothers, a division of the Rogers Group, plans lane closures for road paving on highway 23, the Dobbins Bridge Road in Anderson, off I-85 at exit 4. The area fronts Love’s Truck Stop. Drivers there are asked to slow down and pay attention to warning signs, flagmen, men and equipment working in the road and, if possible, take alternate routes to avoid the work zone.

