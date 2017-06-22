Road work and later spec building in empty industry park

A committee of the Oconee County Council heard this week the latest timeline for getting things going at the former hayfield that represents the county’s next best hope to attract new economic development. Richard Blackwell of the Economic Alliance told a meeting of the council’s planning and economic development committee that the next thing to anticipate at the Golden Corner Commerce Park on highway 59 is the construction of an entry road onto the property. That entry road will precede what Blackwell hopes will be the next spec building, plans for which plans are designed to construct a 50 thousand square foot expandable structure which the county will have to market to economic development prospects. The park property is not far from I-85. The genesis for the Golden Corner park came years ago when then county councilman Frank Ables declared that for too long the southern part of Oconee had been overlooked for economic development. And since then the county has made an effort to correct that.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+