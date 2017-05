Westminster-Robbie Marcengill Collins, 84, wife of the late JB Collins of Cedar Wood Ranch Road went to be with the Lord Thursday May 4, 2017. Funeral Services will be 3:00 pm Sunday at the Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 prior to the services at the funeral home. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the Collins Family

VK Facebook Twitter Google+