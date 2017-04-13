Seneca, SC — Robert Charles Beaudry, 91, of Seneca, SC passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 18, 2017, from 12:30-1:30 PM, at Davenport Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM. Veteran’s Affairs Director Jerry Dyar will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post #124, c/o Veteran’s Affairs Director, 415 South Pine Street, Walhalla, SC 29691 or Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+