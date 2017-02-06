Walhalla, SC — Robert Holland “Bob” Edwards, 86, husband of Ruth Dorsey Edwards of 1510 Pickens Hwy, Walhalla passed away Saturday, February 04, 2017 at GHS Lila Doyle. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p. m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p. m. on Monday, February 6, 2017 at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorials be made to the Collins Children’s Home, 110 Collins Home Dr., Seneca, SC 29672 or Alzheimer’s Association, SC Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621. The family is at the home.

