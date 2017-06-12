Robin Sorrells

Westminster – Robin Lea Watson Sorrells, 71, wife of Edwin Richard Sorrells of 168 West Bennett Rd., passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 at Cottingham Hospice House. A funeral service will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Souls Harbor Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 1:30 – 3 pm, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers memorials in her memory may be made to Souls Harbor Building Fund, Rick Sorrells Scholarship Fund at Greenville Tech, or GHS Hospice of the Foothills. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+