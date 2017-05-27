Seneca, SC — Roderic Harry Bosse, Sr., 86, husband of the late Loraine K. Bosse, of 182 Clydesdale Road, Seneca, formerly of Asheville, NC for over fifty years, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel.The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jill D. Bosse Scholarship Fund, Big Brothers Big Sisters, 3801 E. Independence Blvd., Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28205-7382 or Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at their respective homes.

