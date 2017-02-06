Roger Keith Simpson, 62 , died February 4th, 2017 at Greenville Memorial

Hospital. Roger was born Sept. 5th, 1954 in Anderson, SC and resided in

Seneca, SC where he recently retired from Clemson University Language

Department, Senior Lecturer of Spanish. Visitation will be

Monday, Feb. 5th, 2017 from 6-8 pm at the Brown-Oglesby Funeral Home in

Seneca. Graveside services will be held 11am Tuesday Feb. 6th, 2017 at

the Oconee Memorial Park, with Rev. Phil Kelley officiating. In lieu of

flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus-Duncan, 1923 E. Main

St. Suite B, Duncan SC 29334. Brown-Oglesby is assisting the family.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+