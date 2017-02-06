Roger Keith Simpson
Roger Keith Simpson, 62 , died February 4th, 2017 at Greenville Memorial
Hospital. Roger was born Sept. 5th, 1954 in Anderson, SC and resided in
Seneca, SC where he recently retired from Clemson University Language
Department, Senior Lecturer of Spanish. Visitation will be
Monday, Feb. 5th, 2017 from 6-8 pm at the Brown-Oglesby Funeral Home in
Seneca. Graveside services will be held 11am Tuesday Feb. 6th, 2017 at
the Oconee Memorial Park, with Rev. Phil Kelley officiating. In lieu of
flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus-Duncan, 1923 E. Main
St. Suite B, Duncan SC 29334. Brown-Oglesby is assisting the family.