Salem, SC — Roger William (Fudd) Jones, 63, husband of Susan Jamison Jones, of 284 Stamp Creek Road, Salem, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, March 10, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672, or to the College Street Baptist Church Food Bank, P.O. Box 340, Walhalla, SC 29691. The family is at the home.

