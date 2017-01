At its meeting tomorrow, Seneca Rotary Club will hear from an author who chronicled a woman who served as the personal secretary for four-term President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Journalist Kathryn Smith will be guest speaker and will talk about her biography of Marguerite LeHand. Known as “Missy”, LeHand worked for FDR for 20 years and was quite influential in the Democrat’s administration.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+