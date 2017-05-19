Rotary bestows cash awards to top academic achievers

During an annual luncheon, the Seneca Rotary Club recognized the top academic achievers in grades six through twelve in the Seneca public schools. And, by offering cash awards to graduating seniors, the club meets the purpose and intent of its program by encouraging students to strive for academic excellence each year. The following five gradating Seneca seniors shared in cash awards that amounted to $7,225: Michael Zhu, Eliana Kaitlyn Lord, Sally Elizabeth Cannon, Rachel Louann Strader, and Stephanie Anne Justice. The scholars are named by a weighted-average calculation based on the state Uniform Grading Scale. The word “scholarship” means an un-restricted cash award paid directly to the student. The amount is based on the number of years that the senior was a scholar. Rachel Louann Strader received the highest: $1,500.

