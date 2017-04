The Seneca Rotary Club recently announced its April 2017 Students of the Month for the Seneca area schools. Pictured from left to right, Nyterious Bradley (Blue Ridge Elementary), Andy Inabinet, Cheyenne Morrow (Northside Elementary), Sandra McCall, Shaynah Lee (Seneca High), Earnestine Williams, Luz Galindo-Sanchez (Ravenel Elementary), Wayne Gallimore, and Raul Ordonez-Martinez (Ravenel Elementary, student for March)

