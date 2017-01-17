Roundabout proposed near Pickens

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled a public information meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, concerning proposed intersection improvements at SC 183 (Farrs Bridge Road) and S-95 (Jameson Road) east of the City of Pickens. The meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dacusville Community Center, 2671 Earls Bridge Road, Easley and will have a drop-in type format with displays for viewing and citizens will have the opportunity to provide written comments. Project information, including meeting materials and comment forms will also be available on the SCDOT website (visit www.scdot.org and click on Public Hearings/Quicklink) In the works is a proposed single-lane roundabout at Farrs Bridge Road and Jameson Road. The existing intersection would be replaced with a single-lane roundabout, similar to the roundabout located at the intersection of US 178 (Moorefield Memorial Hwy) and Five Forks Road/Old Pendleton Road near the City of Liberty. These improvements are intended to improve the safety of the intersection. Another purpose of the meeting is to gather information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area. Personnel from SCDOT will be available to answer questions and discuss the project with interested citizens on an individual basis.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+