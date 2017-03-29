Route changes proposed for “CAT” runs

The Seneca mayor and council were told last night that changes are being proposed to a number of routes within service area of “CAT”—Clemson Area Transit. One of those changes would send Seneca to Clemson buses from 123 to 93, as a way to avoid the increasingly congested stretch of 123 in Clemson from the Seneca River Bridge to U-S 76 turnoff to Anderson in front of Clemson City Hall. Other changes would affect Seneca routes. Mayor Alexander questioned Ed Halbig, the city’s point man for bus travel, as to funding to allow “CAT” to extend services to Walhalla.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+