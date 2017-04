Dyersburg, TN — Russell “Buster” Marrett Ernest, 89, of 20 Dogwood Circle, Dyersburg, TN, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Dyersburg Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Walhalla, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, April 28, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home in West Union, SC.

Flowers are accepted.