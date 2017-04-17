Safety award for a Seneca physician

Daniel Smith, Jr, MD, medical director of Greenville Health System’s Hospice of the Foothills and Cottingham Hospice House near Seneca, received the Lewis Blackman Patient Safety Champion Award last week during the annual Transforming Health Symposium in Columbia. The award honors patient safety champions in South Carolina who go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure quality care. Dr. Smith was chosen based on his work to develop a true continuum of care for patients in need of palliative and hospice care, resulting in the first comprehensive inpatient and outpatient palliative care program in the region. “Dr. Smith goes above and beyond to teach patients and their families about disease process and progression, expected outcomes, timeframes and intervention options. He focuses on symptom management, comfort and caring to meet the patient’s wishes and goals, ensuring quality care to each patient,” said Hunter Kome, president of GHS’ Oconee Medical Campus. “He strives each day to improve the services and care provided to all patients, which is why I believe he is truly deserving of this award.” The Lewis Blackman Patient Safety Champion Award is named in memory of Lewis Wardlaw Blackman, a bright and gifted 15-year old who died following an elective surgical procedure in 2000 due to a preventable medical error. Lewis’ mother, Helen Haskell, founder and president of Mothers Against Medical Error (MAME) and member of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement Board of Directors, continues to provide inspiration for the awards through her exceptional work in patient safety and quality improvement.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+