Safety to be emphasized April 22 during the Oconee Clean Up

The goal of “The Great Oconee Cleanup” April 22 will be to rid a stretch of highway of unsightly litter and debris. But Sheriff Crenshaw, coordinator for the Earth Day event, says safety will be the primary goal for all those who volunteer their time and effort to this effort. Crenshaw has confirmed that everyone—the adults and the children who take part—will be asked to sign release forms. “If you are an elementary age student who wants to come out and pick up litter, unfortunately we are going to have to say your parent or guardian has to be with you,” Crenshaw says. To volunteer to be part of the clean up effort, register at www.InvestOconeeSC.com/upcoming-events. Meantime, if you see litter, you are urged to T.E.L.L. Kobie. “TELL” stands for Together Eliminate Litter Locations. Kobie is the mascot of Keep Oconee Beautiful Association.

