A judge has ordered an expedited hearing next week to allow lawyers for a Salem couple to argue for a restraining order against the NEXT charter school. The couple is contesting the school’s decision to expel their son who was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct. The parents want their son to be able to complete his course work at home. The motion for injunctive relief is to be heard as a non-jury matter Monday afternoon at the Oconee Courthouse.

