Salem man dies in lawn mower accident

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says an 82-year-old Salem man died Tuesday of an apparent drowning with contributing blunt force trauma following a lawn mower accident. Emergency responders say it happened near 246 Cross Creek Road in Salem. The first call to 911 was placed at 11:41 am. Addis says Earl M. Rowland, who lives near the accident scene, was mowing grass near his daughter’s home. Rowland was operating the tractor down a hill toward a pond and, upon making a right turn, the lawn mower overturned into the pond, pinning the man underneath. Addis says he died at the scene and no autopsy will be ordered.

