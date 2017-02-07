Salem man pleads guilty in federal court

A 31-year old Salem man pleaded guility yesterday in federal court at Greenville and, according to U-S Attorney Beth Drake, defendant Justin David Crenshaw now awaits sentencing on charges stemming from his possession and discharge of a firearm last fall at a residence in Oconee County. United States Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McDonald accepted the plea. Crenshaw will be sentenced after a presentence investigation report is prepared by United States Probation. Crenshaw was indicted on December 13, 2016, by a federal grand jury for felon in possession of ammunition. According to the U-S Attorney’s Office, the facts presented by the government at the guilty plea hearing established that on October 25, 2016, Crenshaw and a colleague entered an Oconee County home and initiated a physical assault on a male located in the residence. The male ran outside the house followed by Crenshaw who then fired two rounds during the altercation. Deputies recovered two 9mm ammunition casings from the site of the incident. When interviewed, Crenshaw admitted firing the shots. The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with the assistance and cooperation of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+