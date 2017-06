The cost of a valuable resource is headed upward in the town of Salem. The town’s new budget of $1.4 million dollars calls for a water rate increase, both in and out of town, amounting to six percent. There will be no property tax increase or other fee increase next year in Salem. Town employees will not get a cost of living pay increase. The town council finalized the new budget during a meeting last night at Town Hall.

