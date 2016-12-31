Seneca, SC— Savannah “Peggy” Tompkins Hix, 97, wife of the late James Henry Hix, of 5018 Corinth Drive, Seneca, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016, at GHS Lila Doyle. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from, 1:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, prior to the service, at the Oconee Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to, Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at their respective homes.

