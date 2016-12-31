Savannah “Peggy” Tompkins Hix
Seneca, SC— Savannah “Peggy” Tompkins Hix, 97, wife of the late James Henry Hix, of 5018 Corinth Drive, Seneca, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016, at GHS Lila Doyle. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from, 1:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, prior to the service, at the Oconee Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to, Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at their respective homes.