SC 11 road work starts tomorrow!

Road work is set to start tomorrow on two sections of SC 11 north of Walhalla. The work on 11 from Fowler Road to Austin Edwards Road and from Falcons Lair Road to Picket Post Road will apparently take most of the summer, with the finish date pegged September 1. The contractor, King Asphalt of Liberty, says there are some things those who own property along the affected sections of 11 can do to assist the project: turn off sprinklers that impact the roadway; don’t park alongside the roadway; and obey traffic personnel in the construction zone. A spokeswoman for King Asphalt said, “Hopefully, in the coming weeks, we can make this paving/repair project something of which the citizens of Oconee County will be proud.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+