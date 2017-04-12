Schneider Electric to expand

Schneider Electric is expanding its Oconee County operations. The company that specializes in energy managements and automation will create 56 new jobs at its existing Seneca facility. Located on the Sandifer Boulevard, Schneider Electric’s 334,000-square-foot plant manufactures motor control centers (MCCs) and enclosed drives and starters. These products are used in applications from technology for production lines and oil rigs to equipment in wastewater treatment plants. At Seneca, Schneider intends to start a new product line by the third quarter of 2017. Hiring is projected to begin in the next few months, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online. The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

