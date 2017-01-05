Scholarship available to Pickens County resident
The South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC) announces
its annual Board of Directors Scholarship Program. The program awards
$2,500 scholarships on an annual basis to graduating high school seniors
who are residents of counties chosen by lot by the association. Since
Pickens County was selected in the 2017 draw, one scholarship will be
awarded to a resident of Pickens County. Applicants for the SCAC Board of Directors Scholarship must be planning to attend a South Carolina college/university or two-year technical college in the fall. All applicants must complete an application form
and write an essay on their aspirations and goals. Two letters of
recommendation are also required. Scholarship notices and application
forms have been sent to Pickens County high schools, and students may
apply online via http://www.sccounties.org/scac-scholarships. The
recipient will be selected by an SCAC Scholarship Selection Committee in
April.