School budget vote slotted for second reading

The next Oconee County public school budget, with its spending figure of $97 million dollars, attracted nothing more than routine attention during last night’s public hearing by the board of trustees. Chairman Andy Inabinet invited comment from the audience, but last night’s audience consisted mostly of Westminster Elementary School administrators, teachers, students and faculty who were there for a special presentation elsewhere on the agenda. Steve Hanvey, assistant superintendent of operations, says the 2017-18 budget proposal may still require an adjustment based on figures that arise from a conference committee that will decide state appropriations for school spending. But one part of the budget is decided. That’s the $44.7 million dollars that will amount to the total amount from Oconee County tax dollars. According to Hanvey, district budget writers have complied with County Council’s request to hold the county’s allocation to a level which will require no additional tax millage. The second of three required budget readings by the trustees is scheduled for May 15.

