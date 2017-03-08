School bus wreck on narrow Walhalla street

The police say no one was hurt when a car and an Oconee school bus collided on S. Catherine Street in Walhalla, but the accident scene led city officials once again to talk about what can be done to enhance safety there. Later in the City Hall lobby one city councilman questioned the police chief about whether the city should do away with on-street parking on Catherine, between Main and S. Broad, and whether the city should ask the DOT to convert the section of Catherine to a one-way street. That discussion made its way into last night’s meeting of the city council committees. The city has the authority to outlaw on-street parking, but Councilman David Underwood requested the city first talk to the businesses along the block.

