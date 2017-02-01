School Choice available within Oconee district

School Choice is now open across the Oconee School district for the 2017-18 year. Parents may request that their children may enroll inschool in any of the attendance areas—provided there are no behavior or attendance issues at their current schools. Based on available space, the decision to grant School Choice is up to the principal. To sign up for School Choice, parents should go to the district website and click on the parents tab. That online form will be available until June 1. The district does not provide transportation for students who attend school outside their attendance area.

