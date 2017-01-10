School District “All In” with James Brown Elementary

At the request of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, the county school district will formally ask Walhalla to annex the part of a school campus that many had thought was already inside the city limits. District administrator Steve Hanvey last night admitted surprise to learn that the city boundary splits the campus, which creates confusions as to whether the city police or the Sheriff’s Office is the responsive law enforcement agency. Annexation is a lengthy process, but Hanvey said he wants the county trustees to anticipate the full annexation of the school will take place.

