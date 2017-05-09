School District gets high marks!

State officials’ examination of the technology capabilities of the Oconee School District left behind a high mark, in the opinion of Dr. Michael Thorsland, district superintendent. “And we passed with flying colors,” Thorsland told last night’s meeting of the county trustees. The superintendent also envisions the Oconee district improving its instruction through technology next year. At the direction of the General Assembly, the state Department of Education is assessing how well local districts are doing in adapting modern technology to their curriculums—with special emphasis on the capability for online testing.

