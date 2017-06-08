School food prices and the Superintendent’s contract

It’s time for Oconee school trustees to have a look again at the contract of their superintendent. The annual evaluation and the contract of Dr. Michael Thorsland are matters reserved for the executive session part of Monday’s board meeting in Walhalla. As the result of last year’s evaluation, Thorsland’s salary was set at $141,831 dollars and one year was added to the length of the contract. Thorsland’s current deal now runs thru June 2019. The June meeting of the trustees Monday night will also serve as a time for the trustees to set school food lunch prices for the next school year, which begins August 17.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+