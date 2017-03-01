Scott and Duncan react to the State of the Union
Here are some reactions this morning from members of the South Carolina delegation to Washington on President Trump’s first State of the Union message. From Congressman Jeff Duncan: For the first time since I have been in Congress, I feel like we have a President who talks to the American people instead of lecturing them.” From Senator Tim Scott: “I was excited to hear the President discuss school choice and ensuring every American child has access to a quality education. This is truly the key to our nation’s future, and I will continue working with my colleagues and the White House to make these improvements a reality.”