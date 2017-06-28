Scott speaks out on criminal justice reform

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) testified this afternoon before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on “Criminal Justice Reform and Efforts to Reduce Recidivism.” The purpose of the hearing is to examine programs and legislation aimed at rehabilitating offenders, facilitating a successful transition from prison to community, and reducing recidivism. Scott stressed the following factoid during his remarks: “82% probability for a child whose parent is in prison to end up in prison.” Working to re-connect families, Scott says, is one way to reduce the rate of former prisoners committing crimes once they are released.

