Scott’s first full term underway

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) was sworn-in to his first full term in the United States Senate in a ceremony on the Senator floor. According to Scott’s office, the senator will roll out his Opportunity Agenda in the coming weeks, introducing legislation to ensure every American family has the opportunity to succeed. “I am committed to listening to my bosses at home in South Carolina, and bringing their ideas to Washington. We must all work together to move our nation forward, and to restore the American Dream in communities where hope has been lost for far too long. Scott will keep his same committee assignments for the 115th Congress: Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs

Finance

Health, Education, Labor and Pensions

Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Special Committee on Aging