Search and rescue last night near Westminster

A boy was found last night after having gone missing during the afternoon near Westminster. According to Oconee Emergency Services, the boy was pronounced well after being checked medically and returned to the Wilderness Trail camp near the Welcome Church Road. Because of the boy’s age and the forecast for night time temperatures, Emergency Services mobilized what was a 34-member search. Ryan Eubanks of the Emergency Services said the boy made a phone call from the Holly Springs Community and that led to the boy’s rescue and the end of the search around 8 o’clock last night.

