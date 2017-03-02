Search warrant executed on Evatt Road

Normally quiet Keowee community was the scene yesterday of a search for a drug suspect. County narcotics officers used a search warrant on Evatt Road in hopes of serving three warrants but their suspect, Timothy Logan Compton, was not there. And now the Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help to locate the 45-year old Compton. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Compton is charged with distributing methamphetamine. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Timothy Logan Compton, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name when you contact Crimestoppers and all information given is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

