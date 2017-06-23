Search warrant leads to arrests in Fair Play area

Two men have been arrested in the Port Bass Community near Fair Play. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant executed at 131 Buddy’s Drive produced drugs and firearms. Arrested were 22-year-old Terry Dwayne Smith of Buddy’s Drive and 31-year-old Jerry Mager Turner of Short Street, Fair Play. Agents from the Narcotics Division along with Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division, the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and officers from the P.A.C.E. team executed the warrant Wednesday. And Ranger One, the Sheriff’s Office helicopter, also participated. “The Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant based on the purchase of Methamphetamine from the residence,” according to Lt. Jeremy Chapman of the Narcotics Division of the Sheriff’s Office. “We had also received complaints of illegal drug and criminal activity from the Port Bass area. As a result of our investigation, we were able to execute the search warrant yesterday (Wednesday.)” Agents say they seized narcotics and two firearms. Smith has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. Turner was charged with simple possession of marijuana.

