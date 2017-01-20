Search warrant leads to three arrests in Choehee Valley

A search warrant served Thursday in Choehee Valley near Salem helped lead to the arrest of three people on drug charges. According to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, an undercover operative working at the direction of the Sheriff’s Office on January 10th made a purchase of methamphetamine from a residence on Tamassee Lane. The Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests 39 year old Crystal Annette Rogers, who lived at the address, charged with distribution of methamphetamine; 35 year old David Wayne Howard of Crestwood Drive in Seneca, three forgery charges from the Seneca Police Department; and 59 year old Tony Alfred Swafford of the Tamassee Lane address, charged with possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

