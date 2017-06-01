Second arrest in pair of Seneca area burglaries

A second arrest has been made in the Oconee Sheriff’s Office investigation of two burglaries in March near Seneca. The arrest of Audrey Lynn Sosby of the Adam Sullivan Road took place yesterday and, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the 22-year old Sosby is charged with larcenies and second degree burglary. Last week the Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked Austin Thomas Woodard of Westminster on identical charges. Deputies investigated burglaries to storage units on the Rochester Highway, at which tools including chainsaws were stolen.

