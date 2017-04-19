Seized vehicles to be sold

Oconee Mike Crenshaw will auction to the highest bidder drug seized vehicles and equipment. The auction Saturday, April 29 will take place at the county Vehicle Maintenance Facility on Wells Highway, Seneca from 9am until all everything is sold. The vehicles and equipment were seized by the Sheriff’s Office during drug investigations. All vehicles and equipment have been searched to make sure that no drugs or drug paraphernalia are inside. All vehicles and equipment are sold as is and without warranties. All sales are final. Terms of the sale will be cash or check only. Successful purchasers will be responsible for removal of the property on the day of the sale. The Sheriff’s Office reserves the right to “NO SALE” any item.

The items for sale are as follows:

· Five Briggs-n-Stratton Push Mowers

· 2003 Nissan Altima – Silver in Color (pictured)

· 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe – Black in Color – 169,912 miles

· Sea Ray Boat and Trailer

· 2007 Harley Davidson – 20, 327 miles

· Yamaha 4×4 Timberwolf – 4-wheeler

· Yamaha 4×4 Big Bear: 4-wheeler

· Black 4×4 – 4-wheeler

· Kawasaki – 4×4 Brute Force

· Black bed cover for GMC short bed

· Woods and Water tool box – silver in color

· Craftsman tool box – red in color

· Two black third row Tahoe seats

· Gun safe

· Motorized chair

· Scanner and adding maching

Pictures of the vehicles and equipment up for auction are available by going to our website at www.oconeelaw.com and visiting the News section. Currently, pictures of the Black Bed Cover for the GMC short bed and the two black third row Tahoe seats are unavailable.