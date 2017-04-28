Sen. Scott speaks in Greenville

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) will speak today at Clemson University’s inaugural Men of Color National Summit. The summit will take place at the TD Convention Center. Senator Scott is expected to speak on the importance of education and mentorships, and how both had a positive impact in his life. According to Clemson University, the mission of the Men of Color National Summit is to close the achievement gap for African-American and Hispanic males, from cradle to career.

